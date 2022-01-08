Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,884 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.80.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $164.60 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.