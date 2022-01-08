Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,645 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Leidos worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Leidos by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

