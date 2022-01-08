Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.45% of EnerSys worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 9,763.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in EnerSys by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $78.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.81. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.