Truist Securiti Comments on MEDNAX, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

MD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

NYSE MD opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $301,223.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,654 shares of company stock worth $5,694,308 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 683,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.