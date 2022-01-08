Truist Securities Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $360.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.71.

Shares of MOH opened at $289.77 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.01 and a 200 day moving average of $280.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

