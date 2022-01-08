TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Down 53.7% in December

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MEDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 49,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,073. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

