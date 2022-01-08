TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $8.75 on Friday. TSR has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $17.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 81.94% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter.

In other TSR news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $99,579.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $31,219.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

