Typhoon Network (TYPH) Hits One Day Volume of $7,045.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $479,714.01 and approximately $7,045.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.44 or 0.07411188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,662.88 or 0.99906072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00070830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007045 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars.

