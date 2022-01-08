U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of USCB opened at $14.47 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000.

