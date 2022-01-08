U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,596 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 186,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 273,942 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 548,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

USX stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $265.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $491.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922 over the last 90 days. 30.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

