Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth $12,190,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth $5,642,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UI opened at $296.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.11 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.85.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 90.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

