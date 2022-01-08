UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Stock Price Down 1%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) shares dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $799.69 and last traded at $800.65. Approximately 338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $809.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $847.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $781.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the third quarter worth $340,000.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.