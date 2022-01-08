UBS Group Reiterates €4.10 Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.36 ($3.82).

AF opened at €4.25 ($4.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.07. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($16.65).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

