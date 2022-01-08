UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 90273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

Specifically, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $2,259,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

