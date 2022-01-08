Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

UA opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

In other Under Armour news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

