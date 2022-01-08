UniLend (UFT) Market Cap Reaches $17.13 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

