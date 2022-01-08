Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 163.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $162,610,000 after buying an additional 459,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.75.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $254.78 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.88.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

