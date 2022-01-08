Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $162,610,000 after acquiring an additional 459,249 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $254.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.88. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

