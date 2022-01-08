Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $262.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.75.

NYSE UNP opened at $254.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.88. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

