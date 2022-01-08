United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

UFCS stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $623.26 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $248.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in United Fire Group by 71.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in United Fire Group by 99,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

