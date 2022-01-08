United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $240.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.64.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $218.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.30. The firm has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

