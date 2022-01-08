United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $417.31 Million

Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce $417.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.24 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $384.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,207,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,541,726. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $198.94. 555,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,912. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

