Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. Unitil has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Unitil during the second quarter worth $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Unitil by 95.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 4.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Unitil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.