Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 700,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after buying an additional 1,501,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after buying an additional 3,576,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,802,010 shares of company stock valued at $311,453,597. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

