Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,274 shares of company stock worth $2,739,647. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 405.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 198.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 56,803 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Univar Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 620,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,854. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UNVR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

