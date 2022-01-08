Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is a provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It offers services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated and value-added services. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is based in WARREN, Mich. “

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of ULH opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $502.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 433,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Logistics (ULH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.