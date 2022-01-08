Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 765,917 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $19.52 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

