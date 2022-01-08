Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Down 49.4% in December

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the November 30th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0289 dividend. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.
About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.
