Vabble Hits Market Cap of $2.16 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Vabble coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Vabble has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $221,886.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00061257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005499 BTC.

About Vabble

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

