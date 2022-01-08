Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report $346.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.50 million and the highest is $356.32 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $335.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

VLY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

