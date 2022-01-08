Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

VLY opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,916,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,293,000 after acquiring an additional 499,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,938,000 after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

