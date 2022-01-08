Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 141 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $434.86 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

