Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.67.

Shares of DE opened at $378.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a one year low of $278.95 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.39 and a 200 day moving average of $354.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.