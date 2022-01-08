Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.