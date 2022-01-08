Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $605,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $67.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72.

