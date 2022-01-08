Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $862,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 92.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,144.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,470.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,474.50. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.96.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.