Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 126,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $55,383.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,518 shares of company stock valued at $178,173. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

