Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.