Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,467 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

