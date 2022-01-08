Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,517 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $152.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.47. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

