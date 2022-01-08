Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,537 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

