Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $60.92 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $256.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

