Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 389 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

