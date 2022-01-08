Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,754.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,912.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,782.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

