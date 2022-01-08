Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter.

RZG stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.94 and a 52 week high of $178.95.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

