Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,593 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 31.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 141,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $201,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of TAP stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.