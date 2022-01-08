Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 198 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after acquiring an additional 186,446 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after acquiring an additional 255,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after acquiring an additional 67,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after acquiring an additional 242,153 shares during the last quarter.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $201.02 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

