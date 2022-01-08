Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 383 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $4,327,847.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 673,700 shares of company stock worth $83,887,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average is $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Stephens upped their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

