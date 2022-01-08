Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,541,726. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $198.94 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.99. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

