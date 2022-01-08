Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.